Illegal Sawmill, Furniture Unit Raided In Cuttack; Timber Worth Over Rs 8 Lakhs Seized

Cuttack: A joint team of the Vigilance and forest officials on Thursday raided an illegal sawmill and a furniture unit at two places in Cuttack district.

Though the cops have seized equipment and timber worth lakhs, no arrests have been made in this regard, sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance and Forest Department personnel conducted raids at a sawmill and a furniture unit that was running without any valid license in Jagatpur and Uttarkala areas of Cuttack respectively.

During the raid, sawmill equipment along with timber worth Rs 8.81 lakh were seized from the two illegal units. Further investigation is underway in this regard., the cops said.