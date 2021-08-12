Illegal Liquor Manufacturing Unit Busted, 1 Held

Dhenkanal: Excise sleuths busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit at Nua Bazar, Bhuban in Kamakshyanagar block of Dhenkanal district and arrested one person in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Kapileshwar Sahu.

Acting of a tip-off, Excise officials conducted a raid Kapileshwar’s house and eventually seized around 40 litres of spirit, stickers of reputed liquor brands, liquor manufacturing equipment and other incriminating materials.