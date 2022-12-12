Illegal Liquor Factory Busted From School In Sundargarh

Rourkela: Excise officials on Sunday busted an illegal liquor bottling unit running from a private school at Fuljhar under Nuagaon block of Sundargarh district and arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrestees have been identified as Pawan Kumar Mittal and Surendra Bodek.

According to reports, the accused used to procure cheap liquor, transfer it to separate bottles, label it with brands, and sell it in the market.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Excise Commissioner Ashish Kumar Singh conducted a raid and seized about 1000 litres of liquor, a large number of labels of branded liquor companies, bottles, and a car. The cops also arrested two persons in this connection.

Further investigation is underway in this regard. officials said.