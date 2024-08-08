Illegal ice cream factory busted in Odisha’s Paradip

Paradip: An illegal ice cream factory operating in the Bhitargarh slum area in Paradip was shut down on Thursday.

Food Safety officers conducted a raid on the premises after reports surfaced that it was functioning without a license or proper documentation.

The factory produced low-quality ice cream, which was distributed in the local market under the brand name ‘Amalvita.’ The production involved inferior ingredients and subpar packaging materials. The unsanitary conditions and unhealthy processing methods posed significant health risks.

After the Bhitargarh operation, the officers inspected food stalls at the Paradip Beach trade fair. They discovered the use of substandard food colouring and unsanitary food handling practices, leading to warnings being issued to the vendors.