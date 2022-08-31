Illegal Gutkha Factory Seized In Berhampur; Raw Materials, Gutkha Worth Rs 2.5 Cr Seized

Berhampur: Continuing crackdown on adulterated units, Ganjam police on Wednesday busted an illegal Gutkha factory running at Baunsiapalli around 1 km away from Sadar police station limits in the district.

In compliance with the direction of Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M, a police team raided the illegal gutkha manufacturing unit today. During the raid, the owner of the illegal factory, Narendra Sahu, along with the manager Mitu Sahu, and about 15 employees working in the factory were detained for interrogation.

Besides, raw materials for making gutkha, machinery for packaging and other articles including packets of various reputed brands, all estimated to be worth more than Rs 2.5 crores were seized from the unit, the police said.

Spurious and adulterated gutkha products were manufactured in the illegal factory and being sold in the Berhampur area and also in other districts, the police added.

This fake Gutukha factory was running just 1 km away from Sadar Police Station, it was learned.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M also visited the factory to inspect the seizure and investigation.