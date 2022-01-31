Illegal Fishing: 4 Trawlers Seized, 32 Held In Astaranga
Konark: As many as four trawlers were seized and 32 persons were arrested by the Coast Guard from Astaranga here for allegedly fishing in prohibited areas.
As per available information, a joint team of forest department, coast guard & fisheries department conducted raid & seized 4 trawlers engaged in fishing.
The trawlers and arrested persons were handed over to Forest Department and a case was registered against them under the Marine Fishing Act.