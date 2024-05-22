Illegal & Excess Mining Case: ED Arrests Company Director in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bhubaneswar reportedly arrested the director Anand Kumar Agarwal of the company, Siddharth Sponge and Power Private Limited on charges of illegal and excess mining in Odisha.

As per reports, after he was arrested on May 18, and was produced in the Special PMLA court in Bhubaneswar.

“ED, Bhubaneswar has arrested a person namely Anand Kumar Agarwal on 18.05.2024, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in the case of Basant Kumar Das & Others, and subsequently produced before the Hon’ble Special Court (PMLA), Bhubaneswar,” said the ED on social media handle X on Wednesday. The ED further added that the court has granted custody to ED till 22.05.2024.

According to ED, the company was accused of engaging in illegal and excessive mining at Kashibeda in the Mayurbhanj district. The company was extracting iron ore beyond the permissible limits specified in the lease agreement.

The Odisha Vigilance registered a case against the company, and further investigation is underway.