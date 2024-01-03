Illegal Cannabis Plantation Destroyed In Ganjam

Ganjam: The police destroyed cannabis plants which were being cultivated in Alanda forest under Sikulipadar Panchayat in Ganjam district.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of cops conducted a raid in the forest area and destroyed the cannabis plants which worth over crores grown illegally on about 62 acres of land.

It is worth mentioning that ganja cultivation in several areas in the district is increasing year by year. Due to easy money, selling and purchasing weed are getting popular among interstate drug traffickers.

Following the operation, a case has been registered under the NDPS Act in this regard.