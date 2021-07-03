Illegal Arms Unit Busted In Nabarangpur, 1 Held

Nabarangpur: Police in Nabarangpur have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit and arrested a person from the Raighar area of the Nabarangpur district on Saturday.

Acting on reliable inputs, a team of Raighar police station raided the house of one Sagram Lohara of Mandiabeda village during morning hours and found an illegal country-made gun-manufacturing unit running in the area.

Police seized at least two wooden gun bodies with butt, six-barrel pipes, six trigger sets, four safety catches, two hammers, two mobile phone keypads and other nut bolt equipment from the unit.

The police have arrested the accused Lohara, registered a case under Arms Act 1959 against him and forwarded him to the court.