Illegal Arms Trade Busted In Cuttack; Four Held, Guns & Ammunition Seized

Cuttack: Chauliaganj police have apprehended four persons engaged in illegal arms trade in Cuttack and forwarded them to the Court on Wednesday.

The accused are Magu alias Soumendra Sahu (32) of Thatarasahi, Kalia alias Sk Sajid Ali (33) of Tirtol Krishnanandapur, Timina alias Sudarshan Malik (46) of Jagatsingpur Biridi and Denga Budha alias Badal Kumar Jena (56).

Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi brief about this at a press conference held at the DCP office here today. DCP Pratik Singh, ACP Amarendra Panda, IIC Shashikant Raut were present at the press conference.

According to police, at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, the Chauliaganj police station received a tip-off that some anti-socials were trading illegal firearms near Pathara Mundei Matha at Gatirautpatna.

Later, a team led by SI Maneshwar Pradhan raided the spot and seized two pistols, three revolvers, and 12 rounds of live ammunition. Police also seized two bikes and five mobile phones from them.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were supplying guns to criminals in Cuttack and surrounding districts. Accused Mangu was a habitual offender and is involved in the illegal firearms trade for many years. Several cases of illegal arms trade are registered against accused Mangu and Kalia in different police stations, the police said.