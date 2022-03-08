Illegal Arms Trade Busted In Balasore, One Held

Balasore: Police have busted an illegal arms trade with the arrest of a Bihar-based youth near Bidu square in Balasore district in this connection.

The arrestee has been identified as Lokesh Singh of Vaishali district in Bihar.

Acting on a tip-off, Soro Police conducted a raid and arrested Singh while he was waiting for a customer to sell a pistol and four live ammunition.

According to preliminary investigation, it is learnt that he used to source arms from Munger in Bihar.

Moreover, cases of theft and robbery have been registered against him at different police stations in Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, police officials said.