Illegal Arms Racket Busted In Puri, Seven Held

Puri: Police here have busted an illegal arms racket with the arrested of seven persons here on Saturday. Besides, four country-made pistols have been seized from the accused persons.

The accused have been identified as Ratikanta Parida, Bikram Panda, Ashok Sahu, Rudra Prasad Rout, Harishchandra Prusty, Lokanath Das and Ranjit Kumar Mohanty.

“Four cases have been registered against them. The accused will be produced in the court today,” said a police official.

Police said that as many as 16 firearms have been seized so far this year during the special drive, added the police official.