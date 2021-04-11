Illegal Arms Racket Busted In Cuttack, 2 Held

Cuttack: Chauliagang Police here have arrested two persons on charges of illegal firearm trade. Six firearms, 32 rounds of live ammunition and a car were seized from the accused persons- Dipuna alias Ajit Rai and Pappu alias Ajay Maharana.

While addressing a presser, Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi said both the arms dealers were arrested following a raid on Saturday night.

They are involved in several organised crimes for the last 10 years, the CP added.

While Dipuna was wanted in 10 cases of organised crime in Cuttack Rural and Jajpur, Pappu was wanted in 11 cases registered in Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack ad Khurda districts, he added.

A case has been registered against Dipuna and Pappu under the Arms Act and forwarded to the court, sources said.