Illegal Arms Factory Busted In Balasore, Two Held

Balasore: Police here on Monday said that they have unearthed an arms manufacturing factory near Hatikhulia under here with the arrest of two persons.

The accused persons have been identified as Rabi Singh and Rabindra Singh.

Based on reliable inputs, a joint team of police and forest officials conducted a raid on the factory and recovered some country-made guns and arms manufacturing equipment.

Police have registered a case against the accused persons under relevant sections of IPC and forwarded them to court, said sources.