Ileana D’Cruz Welcomes Her First Child, Shares First Pic

Mumbai: Actress Ileana D’Cruz has welcomed her first child, a baby boy. She shared the good news with her Insta fam on Saturday (August 5). Ileana also shared the first picture of her little one and also his name.

In the snap, he was seen sleeping peacefully. The actress has named her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan. She gave birth to Koa on August 1.

Sharing a black and white pic of her little munchkin, Illeana captioned the post, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world (black heart emoji). Hearts beyond full (sparkles and nazar amulet emojis).”

“Introducing Koa Phoenix Dola. Born on August 1, 2023,” was written on the adorable pic.

As per Bump.com, Koa means a ‘warrior’ or a ‘valiant one’.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the ‘Rustom’ actress as soon as she dropped the post. Nargis Fakhri commented, “Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!!” and added, “Leo boy.” Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Athiya Shetty dropped red heart, raised hands and hug face emojis. Sophie Choudry said, “Omg congratulations Ileana! So happy for you guys. God bless your lil boy.”

Ileana grabbed the headlines when she announced her pregnancy. Recently, shared a picture of her boyfriend on Instagram as she shared a collage of both from their “Date night.” Now, as per a report in DNA, Ileana got married to her boyfriend Michael Dolan on May 13 this year.

Earlier, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a user person had asked her, “What was your feeling when you heard the heartbeat of your baby for the first time?” Ileana had said, “One of the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced. I can’t even describe how overwhelmed I was. There were tears and happiness and so much relief and joy. A massive surge of love for a tiny seed that was going to be a full-grown baby soon.”