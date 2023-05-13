Ileana D’Cruz shares baby bump pics

Mumbai: Ileana D’Cruz, has shared her pregnancy pictures with her fans for the first time. She had previously disclosed that she is pregnant with her initial progeny last month, devoid of unveiling other information. This marks the initial period of her revealing the comprehensive image, encompassing the Baby bump.

She posted pictures taken at her house. The mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz wore a black dress that emphasized her baby bump while appearing without makeup. In the pictures, her emotions range from joyful excitement to tenderly gazing at her belly to a final smile.

Sharing the first pictures from her pregnancy journey, actress wrote in the caption, “Bump alert ‼️”

Ileana gave credit to her friend who was the one behind the camera and clicked her beautiful Baby bump pictures.