Ileana D’Cruz Sets Internet On fire With Her Maldivian Bikini Photos: See Pics

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz set the internet on fire with her sexy bikini photos from the beaches of the Maldives.

Rustom actress recently shared a set of pictures and a video on her Instagram profile and captioned it, “Sun & the sea all to myself.”

Check out the posts:

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in The Big Bull. The actress will next star in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.