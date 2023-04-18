Ileana D’Cruz announces her pregnancy as she keeps father’s name secret

New Delhi: Ileana D’Cruz is all set to welcome a baby, she announced in a post shared on Tuesday morning. The actress shared two pictures – first is an image of a baby romper with “And so the adventure begins” printed on it.

Keeping the identity of her baby’s father a secret, Ileana took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant that had “MAMA” initials on it and captioned it as ‘Coming soon Can’t wait to meet you my little darling’. As soon as the post hit cyberspace, fans flooded the comment section with love and congratulatory messages. Some curious fans even asked ‘Shadi kab hui?’. Another one asked ‘Are you married who’s the dad’.

To believe the rumours, Ileana D’ Cruz married Andrew Kneebone earlier. Reportedly, sometime back, Ileana posted to Kneebone as the “best hubby”. However, it was not clear whether they were married or not. Although the rumours followed them as married, it was later discovered that the duo separated.

Later to this news, Ileana apparently got in love with Sebastian Laurent Michel. He is Katrina Kaif’s brother and a model in London. To believe, the couple was into a relaationship. The news received support after Katrina posted her birthday photos earlier, which included Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sebastian Laurent Michel and Ileana D’ Cruz, among others.