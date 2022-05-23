IITs to provide mentorship to NITTTR for up-skilling teachers: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today reviewed a presentation on teacher education with senior officials of the Ministry of Education and faculty of IIT Madras.

During the discussion, Pradhan suggested that IITs provide mentorship to the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR) for up-skilling teachers. He said that technology must be leveraged to equip teachers with the necessary skills to prepare for the challenges of the future.

The Union Minister said that a necessary administrative framework shall be created to drive this initiative. He also called for working towards greater synergy between academia, industry and policymakers.