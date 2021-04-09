IIT Roorkee: 5 Hostels Sealed After 90 Students Test Corona Positive

Roorkee: A total of 90 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in the last few days, said IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava on Thursday.

Sonika Srivastava further said that the Haridwar District Health Department has sealed five hostels – Coral, Kasturba, Sarojini, Govind Bhawan, and Vigyan Kunj – and declared them as containment zones.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has reported 787 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the cumulative count to 1,05,498.