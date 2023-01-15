IIT Graduate Laid Off By Amazon 6 Months After Joining

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon is laying off more than 18,000 employees. The company plans to lay off around 1,000 employees in India as part of its biggest retrenchment exercise across the globe. Impacted by the job cut, an IIT Mandi graduate working at the firm’s Bengaluru office was laid off.

Harsh who works as a software development engineer in an E-commerce giant shared the news of the job cut on his LinkedIn profile while seeking a new job. Harsh joined the firm roughly six months ago and he received the notice of his termination a few days ago.

In his post, he wrote, “Never wanted to start my 2023 on this. But as a part of amazon layoffs, my job role got terminated recently.”

He added, ” graduated from IIT Mandi as a BTech CSE major. Although my stay at Amazon was short, I am grateful for the opportunity I got to learn new skills and grow as a Software Engineer. In these 6 months, I worked on Java-based tech stack in fully AWS architecture while also getting hands-on experience with ReactJS, AWS Lambda, EC2, VPC, API Gateway, workflow orchestrators and performance alarms.”

“I am actively looking for a Job opportunity in full stack/ Backend/ Frontend Development. I’m ready to relocate and can join from February first week. If you come across an appropriate job opportunity, please let me know. Ready to chat if you have any advice as well,” Harsh wrote.

Harsh worked as an intern with the company, for three months in 2021.

“Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles,” said CEO Andy Jassy in a statement to his staff. The company announced 10,000 layoffs in November.

Jassey said the company’s leadership was “deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don’t take these decisions lightly.

“We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support,” he said.

The retailer had indeed hired with a vengeance during the pandemic to meet an explosion in demand for deliveries, doubling its global staff between the beginning of 2020 and the beginning of 2022, AFP reported.

The group had 1.54 million employees worldwide at the end of September, not including seasonal workers recruited during periods of increased activity, particularly during the holiday season.