IIT Delhi PhD scholar killed, friend seriously injured after car hits them

New Delhi: A 30-year-old IIT Delhi student was killed and another was left injured after they were hit by a vehicle just outside their campus late Tuesday in Southwest Delhi, the police said.

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C said the accident took place near gate number 1 of IIT Delhi at around 11.15 pm Tuesday. Two men, identified as Ashraf Nawaz Khan, 30, and Ankur Shukla, 29, were hit by a car while they were crossing the main road near the campus, he added.

Manoj C said that a police team that rushed to the hospital was told the two were critical before Khan succumbed to his injuries. “…Shukla was referred to a private hospital in Saket where he is undergoing treatment. He has sustained a fracture in his leg.”

He said the car, which was coming from the Nehru Place side, was found abandoned near the scene and that its driver had been identified. “A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.”