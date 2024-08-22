IIT Delhi invites application for certificate programme in ML, deep learning

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has introduced the fourth instalment of its certificate program in machine learning (ML) and deep learning.

This program aims to provide professionals with the most up-to-date skills and comprehensive knowledge necessary to thrive in the fast-paced field of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Participants in this program will gain expertise in efficient Python programming, acquiring the ability to effectively manage and preprocess data from various online and offline sources using the Pandas library, according to a statement from IIT Delhi.

Additionally, the program will cover the core principles and challenges associated with machine learning, including the design and training of neural networks utilizing the advanced Keras and TensorFlow frameworks, the statement further explained.

Spanning six months, the program is developed by the faculty of IIT Delhi and encompasses a syllabus that addresses the essential elements of machine learning and deep learning. Topics include Python, Data Processing, Data Analysis, Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Architectures, Recent Advances, and Natural Language Processing (NLP), among others.

The deadline for application submissions to the certificate program is set for August 28, 2024. Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 1.69 lakh, not inclusive of taxes.

The program will be delivered through a cutting-edge Interactive Learning (IL) platform in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format. It includes 76 hours of both online and self-directed study, a three-week capstone project, a masterclass, and an immersion session that facilitates interaction between the faculty and students at the IIT Delhi campus.

Upon completion of the program, IIT Delhi asserts that participants will be capable of designing and applying various machine learning and deep learning methodologies to solve real-world challenges and tasks.