IIT Bombay Bags Spot In Top 150 Universities In QS World University Rankings List

Mumbai: In the QS World University Rankings 2024, IIT Bombay has made a significant advancement by securing a place in the top 150 universities worldwide. It has climbed 23 spots to reach the 149th position, a notable improvement from its ranking at 172 in the previous year.

Meanwhile, IIT Delhi slipped from 174th to 197th place. These two institutes were the only ones from India to make it to the top 200 on the list. The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, ranked 225th globally, experienced a significant decline from its previous position at 155th.

Lauding the improvement of India universities ranking Nunzio Quacquarelli, Founder & CEO, QS said, “I’d like to congratulate Indian universities on their ever-improving performance. We’ve rated 2900 institutions for this year’s ranking system, and there are 45 Indian universities that are appearing in the ranking. That is a 297% increase over the last nine years. So really continuous, steady improvement by Indian universities.”

“Our efforts lie in providing an ambience and infrastructure that is conducive to achieving excellence by our students and faculty. I am sure IIT Bombay still has miles to go and we are walking,” said Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay on being ranked in the top 150 in the QS World University Rankings list.