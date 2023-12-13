IIT Bhubaneswar placements gain momentum; 200 offers received in first 10 days

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar is seeing a surge in placements during the ongoing campus recruitment process. Despite the gloomy scenario in the job markets and the recession hitting the global economy, the placements at IIT Bhubaneswar are showing promising trends with around 200 offers received within the first 10 days.

The placement process commenced at IIT Bhubaneswar on the 1st of December like the first-generation IITs. Despite an initial slow pace, the placements have now gained momentum, with many companies lined up to hire from the campus. In the first 10 days of the placements, the Institute saw many Software, IT, Consulting, and Analytics companies participating and hiring in good numbers. The Institute, as earlier, is also focusing on inviting companies from diverse sectors to provide the students an opportunity to select as per their professional interests.

This year, organisations like BPCL, HPCL, Reliance Industries Limited, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, Google, Accenture Japan, Salesforce, Jaguar Land Rover, Zomato, Analog Devices, Tata Capital, Tata Steel, Mathworks, Tiger Analytics, GE Healthcare, Jindal Stainless Limited are participating in the placements drive, providing the students with a vast array of placement opportunities.

So far, the Institute has received the highest offer of Rs. 64 lakh per annum. Besides offers in the domestic market, IIT Bhubaneswar has so far bagged 4 international offers. Students of the Computer Science Department have got maximum offers.

Informing about the favourable trends in the placements, Prof. Arun Kumar Pradhan, HOD-Career Development Cell of IIT Bhubaneswar said, “Even though the global business scenario and the economy are dwindling due to economic slowdown and recession affecting the placements across the country, placements at IIT Bhubaneswar are quite encouraging and gaining momentum. Our students are getting offers in diverse sectors. I am glad to note that many companies including the core industries and PSUs are also hiring students from IIT Bhubaneswar.”

It may be mentioned that the placement season at IIT Bhubaneswar will continue up to July 2024 to cover the maximum number of students with placements and job opportunities.