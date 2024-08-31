IIT Bhubaneswar organizes Gastro & Oral Screening Camp

Bhubaneswar: As part of its healthcare initiative, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bhubaneswar) has organised a free Gastro & Oral Screening camp for its members.

Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre & Research Institute, in association with the Sanjeevan Health Centre of IIT Bhubaneswar, organized this health camp on 31st August 2024.

On this occasion, Dr Debakanta Mishra, Department of Gastroenterology and Dr Mahesh Sultania, Department of Head & Neck Oncology from Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre & Research Institute, along with their team conducted the screening for Gastro and Oral Cancer among the students, employees and residents of the Institute.

As part of the camp, they also created awareness about the disease and suggested the participants about preventive measures. Around 40 members of the Institute attended the camp and benefitted. Dr Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Senior Medical Officer of the Institute coordinated the programme. Dr

Abhimanyu Raju S.R., Medical Officer, Sanjeevan Health Centre was present during the camp and provided support to the team.