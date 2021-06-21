IIT Bhubaneswar observes 7th International Day of Yoga

Bhubaneswar: The 7th International Day of Yoga was observed on Monday at IIT Bhubaneswar with great enthusiasm and vigour amidst the pandemic.

It was a three-day program that commenced on 19th June 2021 at the permanent Campus. Swami AchalanandaGiri, Secretary and Administrator for Prajnana Mission was the Chief Guest of the event and joined the yoga session online. Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, the students, faculty, officers, staff and their family members actively participated in the event. The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day is “Be with yoga, be at Home”.

The participants, and Yoga teachers assembled for the practice session at the Community Centre by adhering to the social distancing protocols and compulsory wearing of masks. The entire event was live streamed through Microsoft teams, many students participated from their hostels, and from their home across the country.

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar addressed the gathering and reminded about the benefits of practicing yoga in everyday life and highlighted the potential and benefits of customization to suit every individual. He mentioned that at IIT Bhubaneswar, Yoga has been made a compulsory part of the undergraduate program. He reiterated on the fact that yoga brings healthy rhythm in body and mind including thinking and explained how the daily practice perpetually benefits to reduce stress at work especially during the ongoing pandemic time paving the way for a healthy body and mind. He also shared his experience and wisdom about his decade’s long Yoga practice. Thus, Yoga is an inexpensive way to boost your immunity and for holistic healing, a concept that India has taken to the globe.He also credited the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for popularizing the concept of Yoga across the globe by proposing the concept of International Yoga Day during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, on 27th September 2014.

Swami AchalanandaGiri, the Chief Guest of the event gave a thought-provoking talk on Kriya“Basic concepts in Yoga”, its benefits, and various aspects along with an overview into breathing techniques and meditation where the entire IIT Bhubaneswar fraternity actively participated.He further emphasized that regular practise of Yoga will help in all-round development of individuals helping them to unlock their infinite potential hidden within.

Present on the occasion were Shri DebarajRath, Registrar I/c and Dr. Barathram. Ramkumar,Chairman, CITSC, IIT Bhubaneswar. The programme was coordinated by Dr. SrikantGolapudi and Dr. Bankim Chandra Mandal, EAA Coordinators.The Yoga session started with the systematic practice of different “ASANAS” of standing, sitting and laying positions (both lying on back and reverse) smoothly changing in succession under the instructions of Yoga teacher and supervision of trained volunteers. The session ended with the vote of thanks