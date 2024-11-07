Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to bolster India’s semiconductor industry, IIT Bhubaneswar has partnered with MOSart Labs to launch a professional diploma program in semiconductor technology and chip design.

This initiative aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the field of very large-scale integration (VLSI).

The program is meticulously designed to provide students with industry-relevant skills and knowledge. It is divided into three comprehensive modules:

Launchpad Module: This introductory module offers an overview of the integrated circuit (IC) life cycle and the VLSI industry landscape, setting the stage for more advanced learning.

Foundation Module: Spanning one semester, this module covers the fundamental principles of chip design and semiconductor technology, ensuring a solid grounding in the basics.

Specialization Module: In the final semester, students can choose a specific area of focus within VLSI, such as analogue design, digital design, or design verification. This module also includes a mini project to apply the learned concepts practically.

Dr. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar, emphasized the importance of this program in bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements. “Our collaboration with MOSart Labs is a step towards creating a robust talent pipeline for the semiconductor industry. This program will equip students with the necessary skills to excel in this rapidly evolving field,” he said.

The launch of this diploma program comes at a crucial time when the global semiconductor industry is experiencing unprecedented growth and innovation. By providing hands-on training and exposure to real-world challenges, IIT Bhubaneswar and MOSart Labs aim to prepare the next generation of engineers to lead advancements in semiconductor technology.