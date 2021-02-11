IIM-Sambalpur Reopens Campus

Sambalpur: Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur on Wednesday reopened its campus to students, amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

The authorities, however, are not resuming physical classes immediately and have asked students to carry COVID-19 negative certificates and remain in isolation for 14 days after their arrival on the campus.

“The institute will take a decision on the resumption of physical classes depending on the circumstances and the government guidelines. Students will be returning in a phased manner. A set of guidelines has been issued to all students, faculty members and staffers. Those who are facing internet and infrastructure issues at home are given priority to come,” said IIM Sambalpur director Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal.

Students will not be allowed to leave the hostel premises other than medical emergencies and have to undergo COVID tests once the mandatory quarantine period is over.

All those who enter the premises are directed to wear face masks and use sanitiser.