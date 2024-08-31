IIM Sambalpur Hosts Buyer-Sellers Meet for Master Weavers

Sambalpur: To empower the traditional handloom sector of India, particularly in Odisha, IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions, recently organized a Buyer-Seller Meet at its campus.

The event aimed to facilitate networking between master weavers and distinguished buyers from various regions of India, including prominent brands such as Fabindia, Nykaa Fashions, Reliance Swadesh and Aditya Birla Liva.

The initiative provided master weavers with direct access to the market, thereby significantly enhancing their global business opportunities and promoting the rich heritage of Odisha’s handloom industry. On the occasion, a booklet entitled ‘Natural Dyeing’ was also unveiled by the dignitaries.

The event also marked the successful conclusion of the second edition of the 12-weekend ‘Small Business Management Training Programme,’ specifically designed for master weavers from Western Odisha being conducted at the IIM Sambalpur campus.

The programme was organized in collaboration with several key stakeholders, including; the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI); Aditya Birla Grasim, Imperial College, the ORMAS and Mission Shakti Department of Odisha. Furthermore, the day featured an exhibition cum sale of weaver products that showcased a diverse array of handloom creations, highlighting significant advancements in Sustainable Fashion.

The exhibition emphasized the use of fibre yarns dyed with natural dyes, including Excel yarn, as well as innovations in fibre yarns sourced from water hyacinth, bamboo, and banana plants.

The valedictory event attracted over 1,000 delegates, comprising senior management representatives from SIDBI, Aditya Birla Grasim Industries, and other distinguished individuals within the handloom sector. Moreover, the institute has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flipkart to facilitate the onboarding of master weavers and artisan products onto the digital marketing platform, thereby enhancing their market reach. The program was attended by more than 1000 people including buyer sellers, master weavers, faculties, staff, and students of IIM Sambalpur.