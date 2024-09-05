Sambalpur: In commemoration of Teachers’ Day, IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions, proudly hosted its second annual Book Exhibition on the campus located in Basantpur, Goshala.

This significant event, which is commencing on September 5th and ending on September 8th, 2024, coincides with International Literacy Day. Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur graced the inauguration of the exhibition with his presence and expressed his gratitude towards the faculty for their exceptional contributions to the institution.

The book fair garnered significant participation from esteemed publishers, including Bloomsbury, Cengage, McGraw-Hill, Wiley, Sage, Springer Nature, Taylor & Francis, CRC, Routledge, and CBS Publications. The exhibited books were meticulously organized into two primary categories: literature pertaining to business and management, and a diverse selection of works encompassing higher education, educational materials, resources for competitive examinations (such as GRE, TOEFL, IELTS, etc.), fiction, science fiction, biographies, and indigenous knowledge of India.

In an effort to foster widespread engagement, several educational institutions and universities including Sambalpur University, Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur Women’s College, College of Agriculture in Chiplima, NAC College in Burla, Hirakud College, NSC Bose College in Sambalpur and other neighbouring colleges were formally invited to participate in this enriching literary event.

Notable book distributors from various regions of the country, including Bharat Book Distributors from Kolkata, Baroda Book Corporation and BSP from Baroda, Capital Books, New India Book Agency from Delhi, New Delhi Publishers, Overseas Books from New Delhi, and Bombay Books, contributed their esteemed presence to the exhibition. Additionally, the Bikalananda Kar Memorial Trust participated in the event and showcased its publications that reflected the culture and history of Sambalpur.

Furthermore, educators and students from Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Kalamata and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Goshala were also invited to attend. As a component of the event, a quiz program was organized for students pursuing a Master of Library and Information Science at Sambalpur University and Gangadhar Meher University. Prizes were awarded to the winners by the Director.

The committed and dynamic contributions of the faculty, staff, and student coordinators from the library committee at IIM Sambalpur were crucial in facilitating the successful implementation of this initiative. The steadfast dedication and careful planning executed by the Librarian and his team, under the leadership of the Director and the Library Committee, were fundamental in achieving the notable success of this book fair.