Bengaluru: The International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B), a premier research and development institution, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Greendzine Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading company specializing in Electric mobility solutions for the Industrial and Warehouse market.

Greendzine is building solutions to connect Warehouse to Home (W2H) through its MOPTro EV platform. This MoU marks the beginning of a strategic partnership focused on the development and implementation of the innovative Robotic Picker technology on Greendzine’s MOPTro WASP, a product for warehouse picking.

The collaboration aims to leverage IIIT-B’s cutting-edge research capabilities and Greendzine’s expertise in electric mobility solutions to create a groundbreaking Robotic Picker that can significantly enhance automation in warehouses and industries. The project will involve advanced research in vision systems, multi-agent path planning algorithms and universal grippers, with IIIT-B providing the necessary lab facilities, product demonstration platforms and funding for the research.

IIIT-Bangalore will offer its expertise in the areas of vision systems, path planning algorithms and universal grippers while providing lab facilities for research and product demonstration. IIIT-B will also fund the project, including resources, hardware, software and IP filing.

Greendzine Technologies will be responsible for the execution and management of the project, including overseeing program management, prototyping, testing and vendor management. The company will also handle the demonstration of the solution to potential customers and execute proof of concept at customer premises.

The project, which is set to run for one year with an option for an additional two-year extension represents a significant step forward in the field of robotic automation. Both parties are committed to ensuring the highest standards of research and development throughout the collaboration. The project is under the aegis of MINRO, which is a Center of Excellence (CoE) funded by the Government of Karnataka.

Commenting on the partnership, Commodore SR Sridhar (Retd), Registrar of IIIT-Bangalore, said, “This collaboration with Greendzine Technologies aligns with IIIT-Bangalore’s mission to encourage innovation and create impactful technological solutions. The Robotic Picker project holds immense potential to revolutionize the automation landscape in industries and warehouses.”

Mr. Karthikeyan Sundaram, Co-Founder & CTO, of Greendzine Technologies, added, “We are pleased to enter into an MoU to advance our Robotic Picking Project to the next level. This 12-month research collaboration focuses on developing a universal gripper for warehouse environments, capable of handling diverse volumetric and textured items. Our research will dive into vision systems, multi-agent path planning, and gripper technology, to file intellectual properties (IPs) and eventually bring the product to market.

This strategic partnership also emphasizes the importance of our philosophy of “Manomation”, which is Human-Robot collaboration, particularly through the development of cobots (collaborative robots) that assist rather than replace human workers. This approach aligns with our broader mission to enhance workforce productivity, reduce fatigue, and encourage greater participation of women in the workforce. Our ultimate aim is to take cutting-edge technology from the lab to real-world applications, with interest already shown by customers across various sectors, including automotive and third-party logistics.