Bengaluru: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), a deemed to be University has recently concluded one of the largest graduating cohorts of the year with nearly 4000 learners joining from India and globally.

The event honoured learners – both Indian and International, completing various online certifications and postgraduate programs in Data Science, Software Development, and Machine Learning & AI. Over 800 learners attended physically at the campus, while another 3000 joined the live stream from over different cities in India and globally.

Dr Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder of Sarvam AI, graced the ceremony as the chief guest. Other distinguished dignitaries included Mr. Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder & Chairperson upgrade and an ensemble leadership like Prof. Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT-Bangalore, Prof. V Sridhar, Faculty in-charge CPE at IIIT-Bangalore, Commodore SR Sridhar, (Retd.), Registrar, IIIT-Bangalore and Prof. Chandrashekar Ramanathan, Dean Academics, IIIT-Bangalore.

Dr. Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder, Sarvam AI, “Learning is a lifelong process. We must continuously reinvent ourselves, acquiring new skills to stay relevant. Embrace curiosity and be open to new opportunities, as the tools of today, like generative AI, are transforming industries. It is our responsibility to leverage these technologies efficiently. The power of AI has the potential to democratize education and healthcare, making them accessible to all. India’s youth will drive this transformation, making us a leader in AI adoption.”

Prof. Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT-Bangalore, said, “You have a critical role in shaping the future of our nation. Your hard work will not only drive your success but also support India’s ambitious goal of reaching a $1 trillion digital economy by 2026. Through collaboration, continuous learning, and leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies, we can strive towards excellence and make meaningful contributions to society.”

Mr. Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder & Chairperson upGrad highlighted the nearly decade-long partnership between upGrad and IIIT-B, emphasizing their shared commitment to building a knowledge economy. “This partnership started in 2016 is a testament to IIIT-B’s visionary approach, recognizing the revolutionary potential of online education. All the learners have made a wise choice in pursuing curiosity and continuous learning. Life is about the choices we make, and these choices will define us. Time is a valuable resource—balance action with reflection as technology and the world evolve rapidly. In this fast-paced environment, taking moments to reflect will keep you grounded and focused on your personal and professional growth.”