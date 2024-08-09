IIIT-Bangalore Accorded 12B Status, Elevating Academic Excellence

Bengaluru: International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIIT-B) is proud to announce that it has been granted the esteemed 12B status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under Section 12 of the UGC Act, 1956.

This distinguished recognition is a testament to IIIT-Bangalore’s commitment to academic excellence, innovative research and global standards.

The 12B status is a significant milestone in IIIT-B’s journey, marking its entry into an elite group of institutions recognized for their academic excellence and research capabilities. This achievement is a result of IIIT-B’s relentless pursuit of excellence, pedagogy, and world-class research initiatives.

“This prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone in our institution’s journey, as it opens up enhanced opportunities for research and development (R&D) funding from government bodies. With this status, IIIT-Bangalore is now eligible to receive financial assistance to further advance our research endeavours, particularly in specialized and emerging fields such as translatable research. This support will further bolster the ongoing research initiatives by our faculty and students, said Prof. Debabrata Das, Director, of IIIT-Bangalore.

“This recognition not only affirms our commitment to academic excellence and research innovation but also strengthens our capacity to contribute to the broader scientific community and address critical challenges through cutting-edge research,” he added

The 12B status brings numerous benefits, including:

– Central funding for research and development initiatives, enabling IIIT-Bangalore to pursue cutting-edge research projects

– Recognized degrees, enhancing career prospects for students and making them more employable to global employers

– Academic autonomy to innovate and excel in curricula and pedagogy, allowing IIIT-Bangalore to stay ahead of the curve in technology and research

– Research grants and faculty development opportunities, further strengthening IIIT-Bangalore’s research capabilities

– Scholarships for students and infrastructure development, providing a world-class learning environment

– International collaborations and NAAC accreditation, paving the way for global partnerships and recognition

With this achievement, IIIT-Bangalore solidifies its position as a premier institution of higher learning in India, poised to make significant contributions to the world of technology and research.