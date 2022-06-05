IIFA Awards 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi Bag Top Awards; Complete Winners List

New Delhi: The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards were held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah dominated the awards this year, with the film winning in as many as five categories. Sardar Udham, Mimi and Ludo won in two categories each.

Vicky and Kriti Sanon won the Best Actor (male) and (female) awards, respectively.

Sai Tamhakar won Best Actress in a supporting role for Mimi. Sabke fav Pankaj Tripathi lifted the trophy for Best Actor in a supporting role for his riot of a performance in the movie ‘Ludo’. The movie’s writer and director Anurag Basu was awarded Best Story Original for the smash hit black comedy.

Best Debut Female was awarded to Sharvari Wagh for Bunty and Babli 2 while Ahan Shetty won Best Debut Male for Tadap.

Best Music Direction award was a tie between legend A R Rahman for Atrangi Re, Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak and Jaani for Shershaah.

Kausar Munir received the Best Lyrics award for Lehra Do from cric biopic 83!

Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur took a well deserved Best Playback Singers award male and female respectively for Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah.

The award ceremony saw a gallery of stars gracing the event, including Aishwarya Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, A R Rehman, Norah Fatehi, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachhan, Honey Singh, Ananya Pandey and others.

H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan – Cabinet Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence graced the show.

The award was hosted by Maniesh Paul, Riteish Deshmukh and Salman Khan.