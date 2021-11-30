IIC Of Bangomunda Police Station Lands In Vigilance Net

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday intercepted the IIC of Bangomunda Police Station in Balangir district near Bargarh Toll Gate and seized cash from his possession, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

The police personnel has been identified as Binod Bihari Nayak.

As per reports, on receipt of reliable information regarding collection of huge cash by Binod Bihari Nayak, Inspector-in-charge, Bangomunda Police Station, Dist: Bolangir as illegal gratification from different sources, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over his movement and activities.

Accordingly, today the team of Odisha Vigilance intercepted him in the evening near Bargarh Toll Gate, while he was plying from Bangomunda towards Kuchinda on a Maruti Ciaz car bearing registration No.OD-15-K6111.

During interception, a sum of Rs.2,06,220/- (Rupees Two Lakhs Six Thousand Two Hundred Twenty) was recovered from Nayak, IIC, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

The cash as well as other documents including Maruti Ciaz car have been seized.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.42 dated 30.11.2021 has been registered U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 against Binod Bihari Nayak, Inspector-in-charge, Bangomunda Police Station, Dist-Bolangir. Following interception, office room of Nayak, Govt. quarter at Bangomunda PS, residential house at Kuchinda, Dist-Sambalpur and house at native village Chirabanikudar, PS-Riamal, Dist-Deogarh are being searched.

The investigation of the case is in progress.