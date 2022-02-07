IIC Lands In Vig Net For Taking Rs 20K Bribe

Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths on Monday arrested Inspector-in-charge of Narsinghpur Police Station for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to settle a family dispute.

The accused officer has been identified as Alekh Kumar Garadia.

Following this, the anti-corruption wing launched raids at the office and house of the IIC.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused officer and further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.