IIA Odisha chapter hosting “KSHITIJ” Eastern Region Conference 2022

Bhubaneswar: Today Indian Institute of Architects, Odisha chapter, hosted the inauguration of its flagship event “Kshitij” Eastern Region Conference 2022 to be held on the 17th and 18th of December at Hotel Mayfair Convention Centre, Bhubaneswar. Ar Bibhuti Mohapatra, Convener introduced the eminent architects and guests on the dais.

The event is inaugurated by Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries, Govt. of Odisha. IIA President CR Raju, and chairperson of Odisha Chapter Ar. Rajkanwar Nayak Was present with chairpersons from Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and the Jharkhand chapter.

Announcing the commencement of the event, Sj. Hemant Sharma said that the conference’s theme is very interesting – The Rising Architectural Horizon which would present a thorough understanding of the best practices of the past, present-day challenges, and innovative ideas in the field of Architecture. The deep insights from the participating eminent architects of national and international repute would be of vital importance for shaping future architectural practices and building sustainable cities.

Adding to this Ar. C.R. Raju, President IIA, addedAchieving architectural greatness is more than just designing a building or place it’s about making a difference in everyday lives.

Ar. Raj Kunwar Nayak Chairperson, IIA Odisha described the event and its motto, she said, ERC is one of the major events of the Indian Institute of Architects for the Eastern Zone comprising of Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar & Jharkhand. The Conference envisages advancing the interests of members, and their professional standards, and expanding and advocating the value of architects and architecture for the sustainable and harmonious growth of our country, society, economy, and culture.

Eminent Architect Raj Rewal said “the theme, Kshitij, “the Rising Architectural Horizon” embodies our dynamic and progressive profession. The Conference structure provides an opportunity to facilitate valuable exchanges between regional, national, and international architects; speakers and delegates; technical partners and practitioners; between students, professionals, industry, and authorities.”

.ArSwopnadutta Mohanty, Organising Secretary of The ERC finally gave a vote of thanks to the Chief Guest, eminent architects on the Dias and The delegates from different states of India.