Divyansh and Manuraj
Entertainment

IGT winners Divyansh and Manuraj stun American audience at AGT: All-Stars

By Pragativadi News Service
8

New York: India’s Got Talent winners Divyansh and Manuraj impressed the audience and judges of America’s Got Talent (AGT)’s spin-off AGT: All-Stars recently with their beatboxing and flute skills, earning a standing ovation.

The performance also found a place with the American audience. Fans loved the performance and one tweeted:

Each week of the hit series will feature 10 former contestants trying to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel for a shot at winning the competition. The contestants include former winners, finalists, individuals and groups who delivered memorable performances on stage earlier.

 

Pragativadi News Service 15612 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking