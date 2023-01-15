IGT winners Divyansh and Manuraj stun American audience at AGT: All-Stars

New York: India’s Got Talent winners Divyansh and Manuraj impressed the audience and judges of America’s Got Talent (AGT)’s spin-off AGT: All-Stars recently with their beatboxing and flute skills, earning a standing ovation.

The performance also found a place with the American audience. Fans loved the performance and one tweeted:

Winners of India's Got Talent, Divyansh & Manuraj, perform "Believer" on America's Got Talent show.👏👏 pic.twitter.com/mUhuPLsOi6 — Lucifer (@LuciferVaaz) January 14, 2023

Each week of the hit series will feature 10 former contestants trying to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel for a shot at winning the competition. The contestants include former winners, finalists, individuals and groups who delivered memorable performances on stage earlier.