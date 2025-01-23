In a major step towards promoting regional language education, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched MBA study material in Odia under the e-Kumbh initiative of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).



The launch event, held in Bhubaneswar, saw the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who emphasized the importance of learning in one’s mother tongue as envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The initiative aims to make higher education more accessible and inclusive by offering study materials in regional languages.



Officials from AICTE, IGNOU, and academia hailed this move as a significant boost for Odia-speaking MBA aspirants, helping them grasp complex management concepts more effectively. The e-Kumbh initiative is expected to expand to other professional courses in regional languages soon.