IGNOU Extends Re-Registration Deadline For July 2021 Session

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended registration and re-registration deadline for the July 2021 session.

The last date has been extended till August 16.

The last date of “Fresh Admission and Re-Registration for the July 2021 Session” has been extended till 16th August 2021https://t.co/7UuqDZ95xE — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 2, 2021

Candidates who want to apply for the re-registration process for July session can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to register and re-register

• Go to the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

• Click on links given above available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.