New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for the submission of examination forms for the December 2024 Term-End Examination (TEE).

The Student Evaluation Division (SED) of IGNOU, with the approval of the competent authority, has postponed the last date for submission to 3rd November 2024 for students in both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programs. This extension grants students extra time to submit their exam forms without a late fee.

The original deadline was set for 28th October 2024, but now, with the extension, students may submit their forms online until 3rd November without any late fee. The SED’s decision is to help students who are experiencing difficulties in meeting the initial deadline.

Students should keep themselves informed by regularly checking IGNOU’s official website – https://www.ignou.ac.in/ – for any new updates. The university also advises students to stay in touch with their regional centres for any assistance or clarification regarding the examination process.

This extension is valid for all students enrolled for the December 2024 TEE, covering both conventional and online learning modes. The official IGNOU website will provide timely notifications of any further changes or updates concerning the examination.