IGNOU Announces Date For Conduct Of December Term End Exam 2021

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) on Friday released an important notice for candidates regarding the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2021.

As per the latest notice, the December TEE 2021 will be conducted from March 4, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Term End Examination was earlier postponed following a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, triggered mostly by the new Omicron variant. The December TEE was earlier scheduled to be conducted from January 20 to February 23, 2022.

“It is notified that the Term End Examination (TEE) December 2021 of the University will be conducted across the country and in overseas centres from March 4 onwards for all the programmes of the university,” the IGNOU notice read.

In another development, the National Testing Agency has also released an important update regarding the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU Ph.D.) Entrance Examination 2021.

The examination will be held for admission to various Ph.D. Courses on February 24, 2022 for the Academic Session 2021-22. Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on https://ignou.nta.ac.in. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application No and Date of Birth from the website.