Ignoring Shah Rukh Khan’s offer proved costly, this actor had to give 250 auditions

Navneet Malik has appeared in a different and special character in the web series ‘Freelancer’ released on Hotstar. In this web series, he has played a challenging character. People are very fond of Navneet in this web series. Meanwhile, he told an anecdote when he got a call from Shah Rukh Khan’s production company.

Actor Navneet Malik has been seen in an important role in the web series ‘Freelancer’ streamed on Hotstar. In a special conversation with TV9 Hindi Digital, Navneet Malik spoke openly about his character as well as his struggles. Let us tell you, Navneet, who lives in a small village in Haryana, had received a call from Shahrukh Khan’s company Red Chillies for an audition in his initial days. Although unaware of this name, Navneet completely ignored this phone call.

Navneet said, “On hearing the name ‘Red Chillies’ I thought it would be a food brand. I never thought even for a moment that there would be a production house with this name. When someone told me that Red Chillies is Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, I immediately called them but no one answered. Even today I have that phone number. “Have worked very hard to reach this point.” Navneet has auditioned at least 250 times before doing the ‘Freelancer’ web series.

Navneet’s character is quite challenging. Navneet Malik further said, “Will prove to be a turning point for me and my career, because I have worked hard to work in this web series. The character that I am playing in this web series, I got it with great difficulty. About 750 people had given the test for the character that I am playing. This audition process lasted for about 8 months. But finally I got this role.”

Before the release of the film, the presence of Bollywood stars at the door of God, the temple run of the stars

Information given about the character of Mohsin Faizal, Navneet Malik told that he is playing the role of Mohsin Faizal in Freelancer. His character has both positive and negative shades, so it was not easy to play this character. During this, he had to face many challenges, but with the help of director Neeraj Sir, he played his character very well. Whenever he got stuck somewhere, the team used to help him a lot”