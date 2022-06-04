Iga Swiatek Beats Coco Gauff For 2nd French Open Title

Top seed Iga Swiatek claimed her second Roland-Garros title in three years with a dominant 6-1, 6-3 victory over American teenager Coco Gauff, extending her mind-blowing winning streak to 35 matches.
Swiatek has now won her last nine consecutive finals in straight sets and is the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007/2008 to clinch six titles in a row.
The 21-year-old has been unstoppable since February and has now matched Venus Williams’ streak of 35 straight match-wins, which is the longest unbeaten run in women’s tennis this century.
She is also just the 10th woman to win multiple Roland-Garros titles in the Open Era.
Swiatek started strong, going up a double-break 4-0 in under 20 minutes. Gauff avoided the bagel, holding serve in game five but the set was over on the 34-minute mark as the Pole claimed a third break to take a commanding lead.
A couple of uncharacteristic backhand errors from Swiatek in the first game of the second set gave Gauff an opening and the 18-year-old got her first break of serve of the match when her opponent sent an inside-out forehand wide.
The No.18 seed managed to consolidate for 2-0 but Swiatek retaliated and they were soon on level terms.
An aggressive Swiatek grabbed a fifth game in a row to sail ahead 5-2 as the match clock hit the one-hour mark.
Gauff stopped the bleeding to hold for 3-5 and force Swiatek to serve out the contest.
The world No.1 took on the challenge with gusto and scooped her second Grand Slam title on her first championship point.
