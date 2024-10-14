Cuttack: Expressing serious concerns over the rape of an Odia woman in Delhi, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed the Inspector General, Crime Against Women & Children Wing (CAW&CW) to expedite the investigation.

As per the CM’s order, S. Saini, IG, CAW & CW, will visit Delhi for the progress of the investigation. Along with this, he will meet the victim and enquire about her health condition.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister directed the State Police to cooperate with the Delhi Police to carry out the investigation process.

