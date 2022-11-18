IFFI 53 will deliver unique cinematic experiences for all delegates: President Murmu

Mumbai: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu has conveyed her best wishes for the success of the 53rd edition of IFFI, the International Film Festival of India.

Extending warm greetings and felicitations to the organizers and participants of one of Asia’s oldest film festivals, the President underlined the contribution of IFFI in promoting international relations.

By so doing, the festival has been serving as a crucial engagement platform in South Asia, enabling filmmakers, artists, industry professionals and cinephiles to exchange ideas and share enriching experiences, said the President.

The President pointed out the value of cinema as a medium of creativity and entertainment. Cinema being a medium which offers a dynamic array of visual, acoustic and storytelling techniques, the President said she is sure that the 53rd edition of IFFI will deliver unique cinematic experiences for all festival delegates.