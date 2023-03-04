IFFCO’s Nano DAP Gets Government Nod

New Delhi: In a major boost to the farmers, IFFCO’s Nano Di-Ammonia Phosphate (DAP) has been approved by the Union Agriculture Ministry and notified in the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO).

IFFCO MD U S Awasthi tweeted that IFFCO’s nano DAP has been approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and notified in the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) based on its encouraging results. Fertilizer Control Order is the mother act that regulates the sale, pricing, distribution and other formalities of fertilizers in India.

Taking to twitter, Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India, Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Another Giant Leap For Indian Fertilizer & Krishi sectors! Nano DAP has been approved by @AgriGoI & notified in the Fertiliser Control Order. It will bring positive difference in the lives of our farmers & help in fulfilling PM @NarendraModi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Commenting on this development, IFFCO MD Dr U S Awasthi said, “IFFCO Nano DAP is approved by the Ministry of Agriculture & notified in the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) based on its encouraging results. IFFCO will manufacture Nano DAP, a game changer for Indian agriculture & economy”.

The plant is being set up at Paradeep, Kalol and Kandla and the production is set to be started from July this year. In the last three months, IFFCO MD Dr U S Awasthi had been giving hints of its arrival in various meetings.

In December, Awasthi had said IFFCO would soon launch nano DAP at Rs 600 per 500 ml bottle, a move that would help India save foreign exchange and reduce government subsidy significantly.