IFFCO To Come Up With Oxygen Plant In Odisha’s Paradeep

Bhubaneswar: To supplement the efforts being made by the Government of India for augmenting the oxygen availabliity in the country for meeting the requirement of patients affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has taken steps to set up Oxygen Plants at its fertiliser units.

Informing more about the plants, the IFFCO said, “We have already placed an order for setting up one such Oxygen plant at our Kalol Unit in Gujarat, which is expected to be operational within about two weeks time. This plant will have capacity of 200 M3/hour Oxygen capacity to produce 700 Cylinders of Oxygen per day, each cylinder having capacity of 46.7 litre with medical grade oxygen of 99.5 purity. Producing around 33000 litres Oxygen per day, the Plant will cost approx Rs 7 crore.

“We have also placed an order in setting up three more similar plants at our fertiliser units at Aonla Phulpur and Paradeep. The Oxygen produced at these plants would be provided to hospitals free of cost for treatment of Covid-19 affected persons. This is a small contribution of IFFCO in service of the nation during the current challenging times due to pandemic,” read the release.