IFFCO Contributes Rs 1 Cr to Odisha CMRF, Donates Rs 11 Lakhs to SJTA

Bhubaneswar: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), the country’s largest fertiliser manufacturer and the world’s largest cooperative, has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Senior officials of IFFCO handed over a cheque of Rs.1 crore to Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena today.

IFFCO Managing Director Dr Uday Shankar Agasthi, Director Mr K. J. Patel and Public Relations Officer Prasanna Kumar Beura Major were present on the occasion.

Accepting the cheque, Chief Secretary PK Jena expressed his gratitude to all the officers and employees of IFFCO.

The IFFCO officials also had a courtesy meeting with 5T Secretary VK Pandian. Later, the officials went to Puri and donated Rs 11 lakh to the Sri Jagannath temple administration today.